ATHEX: Energy stocks give bourse fresh boost

On the last day of the coronavirus lockdown, the benchmark of the Greek stock market stopped just short of returning to the 900-point level as buyers had the upper hand in the latter half of Thursday’s session and led most stocks to close higher despite the decline of the banks index that did not recover from the morning losses. Energy stocks were the day’s outperformers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 899.42 points, adding 0.53% to Wednesday’s 894.70 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.43% to end at 2,180.45 points.

The banks index contracted 0.82%, as Eurobank fell 2.21% and National eased 1.36%, while Piraeus grew 1.27% and Alpha edged up 0.16%.

Public Power Corporation jumped 4.07% and GEK Terna advanced 2.28%, as Viohalco was down 2.35% and Aegean Air gave up 2.17%.

In total 59 stocks reported gains, 55 took losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 90.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €91.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.64% to close at 64.09 points.