web-remains-a-mystery-for-most-over-65s

One in every three Greeks aged 65-74 years uses the internet in Greece, which is higher than before the pandemic but remains substantially below the European Union average.

Eurostat data show that although more Greeks have become familiar with new technologies during the lockdown, the country remains a laggard in computer literacy for the elderly.

In the latter months of 2020, 33% of citizens aged 65-74 used the internet, Eurostat figures showed. Before the pandemic (i.e. in late 2019) that rate had stood at 29%.

The Greek rate was the third lowest in the EU, only bettering those of Croatia (28%) and Bulgaria (25%). The bloc’s average was at 61%, with a 94% rate in Denmark and 91% in Luxembourg and Sweden.

Figures in Greece also confirm the huge gap between age groups in terms of the use of new technologies: Therefore, while 97% of the 25-34 age group uses the internet, followed by those aged 35-44 on 93%, this drops to 84% for 45-54-year-olds and then to 64% for the 55-64 age group, according to the statistics that Eurostat released yesterday.