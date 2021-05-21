ECONOMY

Cyclades waterway greenlit

cyclades-waterway-greenlit

The process for a founding license for a waterway on the island of Ios has been initiated by a joint ministerial decision signed by Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yiannis Kefalogiannis on Thursday, following a successful survey of the site.

The license, whose beneficiary will be the Hellenic Waterways company, is part of a wider initiative of creating 30 waterways for seaplanes in the islands of the Cyclades and Dodecanese.

“The licensing of the Ios waterway creates an innovative entryway to our island which will fundamentally increase the growth of quality tourism, but also facilitate the movement of the inhabitants of Ios to the large urban and regional centers all year long,” said Ios mayor Gikas Gikas.

“The seaplane, with its unique structural characteristics, is an ideal and versatile mode of transportation that is appropriate for insular regions with lots of spread out islands like the South Aegean,” said Hellenic Waterways President Tasos Govas before adding that “especially for islands who do not have an airport, like Ios, the versatility of the seaplane will offer a vital transit service, that will materially improve the local economy and the quality of life of the island’s inhabitants.”

 

Transport
