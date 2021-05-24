Cephalonia stays upbeat, eyes more cruise visitors

The pandemic has resulted in significant delays in the planned redevelopment of infrastructure at the port of Argostoli, where cruise ships visiting the Ionian island of Cephalonia dock, according to Theofilos Michalatos, mayor of the municipality and president of the Municipal Port Fund of Cephalonia and Ithaca.

“We are upgrading our port infrastructure so that we can serve more cruise ships in the best possible way,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum 2021.

The cruise industry has been a main contributor of tourism-generated revenues for the island during the last decade, but the pandemic has caused serious problems for the tourism industry and of course this has affected the cruise sector.

At PSTF, the Municipality of Argostoli wants to promote its tourism attractions to an audience of cruise industry stakeholders.

“Argostoli… has been established in the last decade as one of the top cruise ports in Greece. Our island has the natural beauty, the variety of cultural, geological attractions and the perfect geographical position to become one of the top cruise destinations in Mediterranean Sea,” said Michalatos.