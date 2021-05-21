ECONOMY TOURISM

Gov’t expects tourism at half the record levels of 2019

Greece expects tourist arrivals this year to reach half the levels seen in 2019, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said on Friday, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the country’s worst tourism season in decades in 2020.

Greece saw just 7 million tourists and 4 billion euros in revenues in 2020, down from a record 33 million visitors and €18 billion in revenues in 2019.

“We can expect traffic at 50% of 2019 levels,” Peloni told Greek website Newsbomb, adding that the early signs on arrivals have been very positive, although not indicative since there were still curbs on movement in Europe to be lifted.

[Reuters]

Tourism
