Theocharis says early bookings a positive message for tourism

[InTime News]

Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis held a series of meetings with state officials and tourism industry executives in Spain, in the context of his visit for the FITUR International Tourism Trade Fair, being held in Madrid this week.

Summarizing his meetings, Theocharis noted that “it is particularly gratifying that only a few days after the opening of Greek tourism on May 15, the message of safety and security has reached the international community.”

With solid health safety protocols and procedures in place, he added, “we are seeing the first positive feedback in the number of bookings from tourism markets that are of interest to Greece.”

