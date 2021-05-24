posidonia-sea-tourism-forum-takes-place-on-tuesday-with-backing-from-alba

The 2021 version of the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum is taking place on Tuesday, as cruise tourism has returned for good in Greece and the first routes have been well under way since mid-May.

The conference is taking place online, starting at 10 a.m. with an opening speech by Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis.

Alba Graduate Business School – The American College of Greece is one of the sponsors of this year’s forum, thanks to its strong maritime focus, which includes three postgraduate programs in shipping. Alba also offers tailor-made executive development shipping courses and mini-MBAs, for leading shipping companies and organizations.

Spyros Vougious, director of shipping programs at Alba, said: “We are proud to participate in and support the 6th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum through our Alba shipping programs. The first school that offered an MBA in Shipping and an MSc in Shipping Management programs in Greece, Alba, has been a pioneer business school that has elevated shipping education to international standards. We will be pleased to e-meet the forum’s guests and discuss our business unusual learning culture and philosophy.”

Tourism is also an area of Alba’s focus with one postgraduate program currently on offer.

Dr Evangelia Baralou, academic director of the MSc in Tourism Management, said: “Alba is especially happy to participate with its MSc in Tourism, an ever-relevant program, which prepares tomorrow’s leaders to navigate the challenges of our times. Tourism has been especially hit by the ongoing pandemic and is a constantly evolving and still rewarding industry for Greece and those willing to discover it.”