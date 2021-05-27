ATHEX: Benchmark, turnover get MSCI boost

Index rebalancing, with Eurobank’s entry into the MSCI Standard Greece index, served as a boost for Greek stock prices on Thursday. The benchmark at Athinon Avenue secured healthy gains on a day when turnover was more than four times that on Wednesday, and more than half concerned Eurobank.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 883.39 points, adding 1.12% to Wednesday’s 873.61 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.43% to close at 2,138.50 points.

The banks index edged up 0.49% as Eurobank dropped 2.41%, while Alpha continued its advance, climbing 2.79%, National improved 2.62% and Piraeus collected 0.20%.

Among the other blue chips, Aegean Airlines soared 8.41%, OPAP gaming company jumped 5.20%, Ellaktor increased 4.73% and Mytilineos grabbed 3.29%, just as Titan Cement declined 1.49% and Fourlis parted with 1.18%.

In total 59 stocks enjoyed gains, 43 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 308.2 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €71.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.63% to close at 62.88 points.