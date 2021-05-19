ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Month-low for benchmark

Greek stocks were subject to a midweek selling spree on Wednesday that inflicted major losses on all indexes. The benchmark nosedived to its lowest close in 17 sessions, with Athinon Avenue following the global trend of decline that has not yet shown any signs of abating.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 881.04 points, shedding 2.18% from Tuesday’s 900.65 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 2.12% to close at 2,134.27 points.

The banks index shrank 3.06%, as National slumped 4.42%, Alpha lost 3.41%, Piraeus dropped 2.48% and Eurobank declined 2.09%.

EYDAP sank 4.29%, Hellenic Exchanges parted with 3.71%, Motor Oil fell 3.65%, Public Power Corporation gave up 3.33% and Viohalco was down 3.10%, while Titan Cement added 0.35%.

In total 17 stocks secured gains, 96 endured losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 97.8 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €60.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.06% to 63.86 points.

