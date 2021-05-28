elliniko-rights-approved-by-parliament

A Finance Ministry plan on the Elliniko project was approved by the Parliament’s plenary on Thursday by a wide majority.

The draft ratification of the contract to transfer property rights between the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) and Elliniko SA was approved by ruling New Democracy, main opposition SYRIZA and Movement for Change (KINAL).

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said that with the ratification of the contract, the ministry has met nearly all its obligations for the immediate start of the emblematic project.