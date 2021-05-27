ECONOMY

Greece at the heart of cruise tourism market says minister

greece-at-the-heart-of-cruise-tourism-market-says-minister

Europe’s biggest cruise companies have already deployed 18 vessels in the East Mediterranean and other European destinations and plan to ramp up their operations with 28 ships in June and 50 in July, before reaching this summer’s maximum target of 60 operational cruise ships in August.

More than half of those vessels will be deployed in Greek waters, according to Ioannis Plakiotakis, minister of maritime affairs and insular policy, whose speech marked the official opening of this year’s digital Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum on Tuesday.

“Forty cruise ships are expected to operate in Greek waters and 45 ports have their own contingency plans developed in a way to facilitate cruise ships without affecting the experience of passengers, crews or the local communities,” he said.

“Thanks to our national ‘Blue Freedom’ vaccination program, which prioritizes tourism destinations and cruise hotspots, we are optimistic that this year will be substantially better than the last,” he said in his opening remarks.

Economy Tourism
READ MORE
[File photo]
ECONOMY

NCL managing director discusses cruise travel comeback during the Posidonia Forum

posidonia-sea-tourism-forum-takes-place-on-tuesday-with-backing-from-alba
ECONOMY

Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum takes place on Tuesday with backing from Alba

tourism-minister-theocharis-visits-spain
ECONOMY

Tourism minister Theocharis visits Spain

united-airlines-increases-flights-to-europe
ECONOMY

United Airlines increases flights to Europe

finance-minister-pledges-extra-400-million-euros-to-help-tourism-industry
ECONOMY

Finance minister pledges extra 400 million euros to help tourism industry

[InTime News]
HSBC ANALYSIS

Tourism to add 2% to GDP