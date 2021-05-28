ATHEX: Bourse index posts weekly gains of 2.3%

The third northbound session in a row at the Greek bourse on Friday took the benchmark at Athinon Avenue within striking distance of the 900-point mark, thanks to positive corporate results for the year’s first quarter and the positive outlooks being projected for the economy by foreign agencies.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 887.60 points, adding 0.48% to Thursday’s 883.39 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.31%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.45% to close at 2,148.05 points and the banks index improved 0.77% on National collecting 1.97%.

This time it was non-bank blue chips that pulled the cart out of the mud, with Jumbo rising 4.29% and Fourlis earning 3.21%, while Aegean Airlines gave up 4.14%, Sarantis eased 2.44%, Viohalco dropped 2.12% and Lamda Development parted with 1.63%.

In total 69 stocks reported gains, 43 registered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 90.5 million euros, down from Thursday’s €308.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.26% to close at 63.67 points.