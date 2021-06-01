ATHEX: Bourse not swept up by momentum

The Greek stock market failed to follow the upward trend seen in most other eurozone bourses on Tuesday, as it was unable to make the jump above the 900-point bar even though winners outnumbered losers in the end. The start of the month showed some introspection at Athinon Avenue as if it were another holiday in the US and the UK, like it was on Monday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 894.13 points, shedding 0.08% from Monday’s 894.85 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.05% to close at 2,166.02 points.

The banks index declined 0.40%, despite the 2.94% advance of National. Eurobank dropped 2.03%, Piraeus conceded 1.31% and Alpha gave up 0.91%.

Aegean Airlines decreased 3.17%, Ellaktor parted with 1.82% and Jumbo shed 1.75%, as Motor Oil grabbed 3.24% and Hellenic Exchanges improved 1.67%.

In total 57 stocks enjoyed gains, 53 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.3 million euros, up from Monday’s €44.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.50% to close at 63.72 points.