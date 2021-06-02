high-hopes-for-digital-nomad-visa

A government initiative for enticing digital nomads to Greece by offering them a visa and British citizens in particular with one of double duration is generating interest, Kathimerini has learned.

The scheme, revealed by Kathimerini, foresees the introduction of a three-month visa this summer for all foreign citizens employed abroad but working from Greece. For UK nationals, the visa will be valid for six months.

Kristen Stavridis, a nutritionist who made the move from London to Greece in May and is living in Porto Heli in the Peloponnese (opposite Spetses island), says she has friends who are very likely to take up the offer.

“I know many people who would find it useful and would come over to become digital nomads too,” she tells Kathimerini. She sells health and nutrition products online and confesses that coming to Greece was “the best decision I’ve ever made.”

She says that Brexit in particular has prompted many Britons to consider the option of moving from the UK and Greece would be ideal for them, especially if they have the added incentive of a visa as Greece is about to grant them.