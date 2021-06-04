ECONOMY

Multinationals’ data centers going ahead

Microsoft’s investment in a data center hub in Greece is going ahead as planned, while Pfizer intends to increase the recruitment of engineers for the digital center established in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis told Parliament yesterday, during a discussion on a Greek-American agreement in the field of Science and Technology. 

Speaking about the Greek-American agreement, Georgiadis said that it is a product of hard work, organized intergovernmental work, and discussions with the previous and current US government, which “fully continues the same policy in the area of Greece-US relations.”

