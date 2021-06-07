sev-supports-next-month-s-4th-investgr-forum-2021

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) will lend its auspices to the 4th InvestGR Forum 2021, “Reforming the Greek Economy,” which will take place at the Athens Hilton on July 14.

The president of SEV’s Executive Committee, Efthimios Vidalis, stated: “With increased credibility in dealing with the health crisis and the continuation of reforms, Greece is building a solid foundation for being an important investment destination. With extroversion and innovation at the core of business development, we can attract investment to create an economy of open horizons and prosperity for the whole society, through good and sustainable jobs.”

The founder of the InvestGR Forum, Andreas Yannopoulos, commented: “This is the second consecutive year that the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises is expressing its support for and trust in the InvestGR Forum by lending its auspices to the event. We are naturally honored by this support, which clearly indicates that attracting foreign investment and restarting the Greek economy are concerns across the spectrum of the business community.”

The 4th InvestGR Forum 2021 is organized by Public Affairs and Networks and is taking place with the support and under the auspices of – in addition to SEV – the Representation of the European Commission in Greece and the ministries of Development and Investment and of Foreign Affairs.