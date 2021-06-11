athens-viewed-as-a-cycling-city

Athens ranks among the World’s Best Cities For A Beautiful Bike Ride, according to Instagram data processed by specialist insurance website MoneyBeach.co.uk.

The Greek capital is among the cities with the most cycling-related photos shared per square kilometer, the research has shown. Ranking in the top 10, the likes of Chiang Mai in Thailand, Miami and Paris ranked higher, while Athens beat competition such as Amsterdam, Berlin and Florence.

The research was conducted with the aim of providing some outdoor, socially distanced bucket-list inspiration and involved analysis of more than 350,000 city-specific cycling hashtags on Instagram.