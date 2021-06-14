ATHEX: Non-bank stocks take index higher

The benchmark of the Athens bourse climbed to another 16-month high on Monday thanks to moderate gains by non-bank blue chips such as Lamda Development, GEK Terna and Coca-Cola HBC. The week’s first session saw the main index moving in quite a narrow range and on rather low turnover, following the pattern that has been dominant since the beginning of the month.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 927.29 points, adding 0.16% to Friday’s 925.83 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.06% to close at 2,254.14 points.

The banks index contracted 0.14% exclusively due to Alpha falling 1.54%, while National earned 0.74%, Piraeus grew 0.37% and Eurobank grabbed 0.12%.

Lamda advanced 1.97%, Terna fetched 1.40% and CCHBC improved 1.21%. Fourlis gave up 1.35% and OTE telecom parted with 1.02%.

In total 73 stocks recorded gains, 45 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 67.5 million euros, down from last Friday’s €71.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.46% to close at 634.77 points.