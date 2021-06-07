ATHEX: Stock index barely moves in thin trade

Tourism professionals say June is a lost month for the sector as hardly anyone appears willing to go on vacation due to the pandemic restrictions, but one would be forgiven for thinking that stock traders at Athinon Avenue have already started their summer holidays, given the very low trading volume not usually seen until much later in the summer.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 902.02 points, adding 0.05% to Friday’s 901.60 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.09% to close at 2,186.08 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.57%

The banks index improved 0.38%, with Alpha rising 0.91%, National gaining 0.38% and Piraeus garnered 0.33%.

Terna Energy grew 2.04% and Public Power Corporation climbed 1.19%, while Mytilineos shrank 1.82%, Fourlis Holdings gave up 1.46% and OTE telecom lost 1.31%.

In total 48 stocks posted gains, 58 sustained losses and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 44 million euros, down from last Friday’s €57.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.61% to close at 63.83 points.