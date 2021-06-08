ATHEX: Index rises to highs unseen in 16 months

A decisive move by buyers in the closing auctions gave local stocks some healthy gains at the end of Tuesday’s trading session in Athens and the benchmark the necessary push to hit a 16-month high. That took place on the first day of the 10th Greek Forum in New York, which Hellenic Exchanges is conducting online this year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 913.48 points, adding 1.27% to Monday’s 902.02 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.56% to close at 2,220.17 points.

The banks index advanced 2.30%, with Alpha rising 3.60%, Eurobank growing 2.65%, National improving 1.24% and Piraeus grabbing 0.92%. Mid-cap Attica Bank jumped 10.85%.

Public Power Corporation collected 2.74%, Jumbo earned 2.28%, OTE telecom climbed 2.01% and OPAP gaming company moved up 1.48%, while Terna Energy parted with 0.67% and Hellenic Petroleum slipped 0.15%.

In total 60 stocks reported gains, 50 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 68.8 million euros, up from Monday’s €44 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.69% to 63.39 points.