ATHEX: Mixed day has index lose ground

After a mixed session with blue chips mostly suffering losses and mid-caps enjoying gains, the benchmark at Athinon Avenue slipped back below the 900-point mark, on a day with particularly low turnover in the bourse. The local market remains in search of short-term direction as it has already factored in the multiple measures from the government and known corporate developments.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 894.94 points, shedding 0.62% from Wednesday’s 900.49 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.67% to close at 2,168.79 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.64%

The banks index declined 0.51%, as National gave up 1.59%, Piraeus conceded 0.73% and Eurobank slipped 0.34%, while Alpha gained 0.46%.

Motor Oil fell 1.82%, Mytilineos dropped 1.75% and Hellenic Petroleum parted with 1.69%.

In total 55 stocks boasted gains, 56 sustained losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 48.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €93.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.16% to close at 63.89 points.