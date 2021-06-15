greek-olive-oil-producer-sweeps-awards-in-competition-abroad

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms (www.bioarmonia.gr) secured an exceptional distinction for a Greek olive producer, with Best in Class and 12 major awards, at the Anatolian International Olive Oil Competition 2021 that took place in Turkey earlier this month.

Those 12 awards constitute a record number, taking the total number of international awards that the organic olive oil products of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms has collected to 301 – another record for a Greek single estate olive producer.

This reflects the dynamic of Greek olive cultivation, placing Greece and Laconia in particular among the most prominent places on the global olive cultivation map, while being a great and special honor for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms.

The 12 awards come from the first edition of the Anatolian IOOC international competition held in Edremit, Balikesir from May 31 to June 2. This international competition applies strict evaluation standards, based on tasting methods defined by the International Olive Oil Council, exclusively by the method of blind tasting.

The tasting of olive oils at Anatolian IOOC 2021 was carried out by expert olive oil tasters (expert panel tasters) of international prestige, coming from different countries around the world. For 2021, hundreds of olive oils from many olive-producing countries with a very high level of quality participated.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms was honored with the Best in Class Organic of Anatolian IOOC 2021, the best Greek extra-virgin organic olive oil, and six gold and five silver awards as well as very high scores, ranking among the best olive oils in the competition.