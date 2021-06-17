customs-processing-of-imports-within-eight-working-hours

Customs officials will only have eight working hours to perform their checks on commodities, down from the current 60 hours or two-and-a-half days, according to an Independent Authority for Public Revenue decision to be published in the next few days.

This measure, made necessary by the rapid increase in traffic, will rationalize the processing of inspections and boost Greece’s international competitiveness, highlighting the country as a vital link in the international supply chain.

Crucially, the new measure will eliminate the weekend trick, whereby rule violators would bring their loads late on Friday and take them unchecked on Monday morning.