lion-s-share-of-greek-golden-visa-recipients-are-chinese

Since the introduction of the Golden Visa, program five out of seven recipients (71%) of the five-year residence permits have been Chinese, according to the latest figures from the Migration Policy Ministry.

A distant second, quite surprisingly, have been Turkish citizens, with 6.2%, followed by Russians with 5.5%, the data show.

To obtain a Golden Visa, a non-European Union citizen needs to invest a minimum of 250,000 euros in Greek real estate, or more in other assets.