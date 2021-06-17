greece-benefits-from-its-relationship-with-china

Freight containers are seen at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, in a file photo. Out of the 25 million smaller companies in the European Union, only 26% exported their goods or services in 2019, and most stayed within the European markets. [AP]

Greece is enjoying the benefits of its healthy relationship with China in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and will continue cooperation on this path, Spiros Lambridis, Greece’s permanent representative to NATO, has said.

“At this point, all that we are getting out of this is the benefits of a healthy and very legitimate commercial relationship,” he said in an interview with CNBC this week, pointing to the large and successful case of bilateral collaboration under the BRI in Greece – Chinese Cosco Shipping’s investment project at the port of Piraeus.

The group’s subsidiary, Piraeus Container Terminal, has managed the port’s container terminal since 2009.

“The Chinese squarely and openly won the commercial part of the Piraeus port… Now Piraeus has become again, due to the investment and the national efforts, the first biggest port of the Mediterranean,” Lambridis stressed. [Xinhua]