DBRS Morningstar sees Greek GDP growth at 5% this year

Credit rating agency DBRS Morningstar said last Friday it expects Greek gross domestic product to grow by 5% this year and in 2022.

In a report, the Canada-based credit rating firm said this forecast is part of its “baseline scenario” for the Greek economy, included in the ratings firm’s report for the global economy.

It noted that conversely, under the worst-case scenario, GDP growth is expected to reach 3% this year, and to fall to 1.5% in 2022.