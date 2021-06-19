ECONOMY

Draft law simplifying business licenses approved in principle

A draft law simplifying the licensing of businesses was approved in principle, at committee level, in Parliament on Friday.

The legislation drawn up by the ministries of Development & Investments, Infrastructure & Transport, Health, and Tourism, seeks to streamline regulations for productivity activities.

Ruling New Democracy, main opposition SYRIZA and Movement for Change voted in support of the bill, while the Greek Communist Party (KKE) voted against it. Greek Solution and MeRA25 reserved judgement for discussion in the plenary session.

ND rapporteur Yiannis Andrianos welcomed outcome of the preliminary vote and the positive attitude of the main opposition and KINAL, as well as the constructive proposals made that improved the bill.

“It is a bill that cannot be opposed by anyone, since it relates to simplifying the framework of a series of economic activities,” said SYRIZA’s Yiannis Sarakiotis.

The second reading at committee level is scheduled on Wednesday. The bill is expected to reach plenary for discussion and voting on Thursday. [ANA-MPA]

