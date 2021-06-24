ECONOMY

Sea snot could lead to extinctions in Sea of Marmara

Turkish scientists proved that mucilage is consuming oxygen in the Sea of Marmara, local media reported Thursday.

The Middle East Technical University (METU) researchers, who have been working on the problem, have obtained the results of their experiments.

“We can clearly say that the water with mucilage consumes oxygen,” Mustafa Mantikci, a researcher at the METU Institute of Marine Sciences, said.

“If mucilage covers the seafloor, it will cause oxygen depletion, and therefore lead to the extinction of sea creatures,” he added.

