Webinar to examine Greece’s role as int’l freight center
This Thursday Capital Link and Ernst & Young (EY) are organizing a 90-minute webinar titled “Greece: An International Freight Center,” starting at 5 p.m.
EY will present the second edition of its report that examines the role of Greece as a competitive intermodal corridor for European seaborne trade with Asia.
EY will propose a series of area-specific recommended actions, with regard to the ports, the road network, the third-party logistics sector, air and sea freight transport, the rail network, customs, human capital in the transport and logistics industry, as well as the brand awareness of Greece as “an international freight center.”
For more information, visit www.capitallink.com.