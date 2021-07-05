webinar-to-examine-greece-s-role-as-int-l-freight-center

Freight containers are seen at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, in a file photo. Out of the 25 million smaller companies in the European Union, only 26% exported their goods or services in 2019, and most stayed within the European markets. [AP]

This Thursday Capital Link and Ernst & Young (EY) are organizing a 90-minute webinar titled “Greece: An International Freight Center,” starting at 5 p.m.

EY will present the second edition of its report that examines the role of Greece as a competitive intermodal corridor for European seaborne trade with Asia.

EY will propose a series of area-specific recommended actions, with regard to the ports, the road network, the third-party logistics sector, air and sea freight transport, the rail network, customs, human capital in the transport and logistics industry, as well as the brand awareness of Greece as “an international freight center.”

