ECONOMY

Turkish price rises seen continuing this summer

turkish-price-rises-seen-continuing-this-summer

Turkey’s annual inflation soared to 17.53% in June, mainly driven by rising prices in transportation and household goods, according to official data published on Monday.

The country’s monthly inflation increased by 1.94% in the same month, the Turkish Statistical Institute revealed.

The highest annual price rise was reported in transportation and household goods, surging by 26.29% and 25.69% respectively.

Meanwhile, the producer price index rose by 4% month-on-month in June, making the annual increase 43%.

“The tranquillity that usually occurs in the summer months in inflation in Turkey will not happen this year,” said Atilla Yesilada, an analyst at GlobalSource Partners. [Xinhua]

Turkey Economy
READ MORE
turkish-growth-seen-at-20-in-q2
ECONOMY

Turkish growth seen at 20% in Q2

[Reuters]
ECONOMY

Turkey to continue anti-inflationary measures to year-end

imf-calls-for-steps-to-address-high-inflation-and-low-reserves-in-turkey
ECONOMY

IMF calls for steps to address high inflation and low reserves in Turkey

[Reuters]
ECONOMY

Turkish sea snot spreading in Marmara

turkish-annual-inflation-expected-to-rise
ECONOMY

Turkish annual inflation expected to rise

new-turkish-oil-discoveries
ECONOMY

New Turkish oil discoveries