objective-values-tracked-online

Until a few days ago property owners in Greece had to sift through 4,500 pages of zone rate lists to find the values that the tax administration has determined for their assets (known as “objective values”). Now they are just a few clicks away from tracking it down, through the valuemaps.gov.gr website that operates an automatic system establishing each property’s taxable price.

This new addition to the gov.gr state portal also offers the option of price comparison between those that applied in 2018 and those that will apply as of January 2022.

While in the year 2021 and the 5G era such an application should have been taken for granted, it took three years of efforts to complete this complex project: “The creation of this application was a difficult and complicated venture. For the first time it allows citizens to calculate the objective value of their properties in a modern environment, on a digital, satellite map of Greece in an automatic way that considerably reduces the procedures interested parties have to follow,” says Dimosthenis Anagnostopoulos, the secretary general for public administration information systems at the Digital Governance Ministry.

The use of the new platform became possible thanks to the creation of the digital register for the determination of objective values, and the interconnection of all lists and maps, leading to the generation of 13,808 lists.

The next steps will include the digitalization of the commercial and real estate plot usability factors, so that just the address will suffice for the calculation of the objective value and the emergence of streets with a high commercial rate.

There is no process for the authorization of users, so it is not possible to establish their precise number. However, it is estimated that on the first day of the platform’s operation some 26 million demands for the automatic supply of image data or web services (between online systems) were forwarded plus 2.3 million demands for data. Demand peaked in the 7.30-10 p.m. period, with 900 applications per second.

The platform’s popularity is expected to grow further when enriched with more factors.