cyprus-brings-back-entertainment-restrictions

Cyprus has reintroduced restrictions relating to access to entertainment venues, eating establishments and churches in a bid to reverse a sharp increase in new Covid-19 cases, according to a statement by Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas on Wednesday.

He said the measures were decided after reports of lax behavior by youngsters gathering in large numbers at nightclubs, pubs and similar venues.

Customers will be required to have a SafePass denoting that they have been vaccinated, have been infected by Covid-19 in the last six months or have a negative coronavirus test.

The capacity of indoor entertainment venues can go up to 350, provided that all customers have received an EU-approved vaccine or have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months.

The maximum number of people in outdoor spaces was set at 350 for people with a SafePass and 500 for people who have received a vaccine or have been infected in the last six months.

Hadjipantelas said that the responsibility for the implementation of the SafePass and other health measures, which previously lay with the individuals, will from now on lie with the owners or managers of the venues.

The new rules will apply to dining establishments, events or reception venues, nightclubs, entertainment venues, music venues, bars, theaters, amphitheaters, cinemas, religious places and stadiums, excluding soccer stadiums.

Health Ministry officials had earlier said that large clusters of infections had been established among people who had attended packed popular night venues without observing health guidelines. [Xinhua]