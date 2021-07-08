ECONOMY

US adds prestige to EastMed Gas Forum

us-adds-prestige-to-eastmed-gas-forum

Energy & Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas attended the fifth ministerial meeting of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF), held online on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Egypt’s Minister for Petroleum & Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla, and was attended by the energy ministers of Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, Israel, Italy, Jordan and Palestine.

The United States attended the meeting for the first time as an observer.

EMGF ministers approved European Union and World Bank requests to attend as observers, while Skrekas expressed his satisfaction over the expansion of the organization’s membership, and over the forum’s greater efforts to promote energy security in the region.

[InTime News]
