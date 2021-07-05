ATHEX: Cheap drop for stocks at Athinon Ave

A low-cost decline at the Greek bourse on Monday led the benchmark to a new month-low, as the economy has joined the state and most of society in worrying about a fourth wave of the pandemic. Traders appear increasingly reluctant to commit themselves to the local market the way this summer is evolving.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 876.96 points, shedding 1.09% from Friday’s 886.66 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.07% to close at 2,118.73 points.

The banks index shrank 1.37%, as National conceded 2.98%, Piraeus dropped 2.97% and Alpha fell 1.58%, while Eurobank advanced 0.45%.

Aegean Airlines parted with 4%, Athens Water (EYDAP) shied 2.86%, Mytilineos gave up 2.37% and Terna Energy shrank 1.96%. Sarantis collected 1.59% and Coca-Cola HBC improved 0.45%

In total 18 stocks secured gains, 97 sustained losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €36.4 million, down from last Friday’s €43.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.32% to close at 65.37 points.