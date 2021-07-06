ATHEX: Strong end to session of losses

A late buying spree during the closing auctions on Tuesday gave the Greek stock market a way out of its downward spiral as non-bank blue chips reversed their losses on increased turnover too. It remains to be seen whether this can be sustained or was a mere stop-loss move, with the late orders appearing quite promising for the remainder of the week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 878.55 points, adding 0.18% to Monday’s 876.96 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.04% to close at 2,119.63 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.06%

The banks index declined 0.96%, as Alpha dropped 1.71% and Eurobank fell 1.62%, while Piraeus improved 0.36% and National rose 0.09%.

Viohalco and Aegean Airlines grew 2.46%, OTE and Terna Energy earned 2.33%, Piraeus Port climbed 1.86% and Ellaktor collected 1.71%, though OPAP lost 1.83%.

In total 52 stocks posted gains, 57 endured losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €67.7 million, up from Monday’s €36.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.54% to close at 65.02 points.