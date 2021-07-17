LearnWorlds funded with $32 million

As the pandemic gave e-learning an unexpected boost, many startups in the sector have benefited from the changes, including Greek company LearnWorlds.

The startup founded by Panos Siozos, Fanis Despotakis and Giorgos Palaigeorgiou has just secured $32 million from US venture capital firm Insight Partners, which manages funds of over $30 billion.

“Demand for our services almost tripled in March 2020, when lockdowns started across most countries,” chief executive Siozos tells Kathimerini. “Since then it has kept moving at the same level. Our clients also witnessed the same growth, as people were forced to stay at home and seek new ways to work, get educated or acquire a skill,” he explains.

The company was founded in 2014. It has its headquarters in Cyprus and offices in Hania, Crete. It has developed a platform for the creation of online courses that allows teachers and educational organizations to generate online classes that they can then sell online through their own website – i.e. creating their own electronic school without requiring any information technology skills.

It also allows companies to educate their workers or partners remotely.