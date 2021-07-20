Skiathos among world’s most beautiful film locations
Following the success of “Mamma Mia!”, the western Aegean island of Skiathos has just been voted the world’s third most beautiful film location by Big 7 Travel.
It ranks only behind Angkor Thom in Cambodia, where “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” was shot, and Salzburg in Austria, the setting of “The Sound of Music.”
“It’s over 10 years since Meryl Streep told us it’s a rich man’s world and Amanda Seyfried got to run around the beach with Dominic Cooper, but we’re all still harboring fantasies about moving to a Greek island,” commented the agency that compiled the list.
Most of ‘Mamma Mia!’ was shot on Skiathos, with some scenes set in nearby Skopelos.