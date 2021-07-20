skiathos-among-world-s-most-beautiful-film-locations

Following the success of “Mamma Mia!”, the western Aegean island of Skiathos has just been voted the world’s third most beautiful film location by Big 7 Travel.

It ranks only behind Angkor Thom in Cambodia, where “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” was shot, and Salzburg in Austria, the setting of “The Sound of Music.”

“It’s over 10 years since Meryl Streep told us it’s a rich man’s world and Amanda Seyfried got to run around the beach with Dominic Cooper, but we’re all still harboring fantasies about moving to a Greek island,” commented the agency that compiled the list.

Most of ‘Mamma Mia!’ was shot on Skiathos, with some scenes set in nearby Skopelos.