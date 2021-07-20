ECONOMY TOURISM

Skiathos among world’s most beautiful film locations

skiathos-among-world-s-most-beautiful-film-locations

Following the success of “Mamma Mia!”, the western Aegean island of Skiathos has just been voted the world’s third most beautiful film location by Big 7 Travel.

It ranks only behind Angkor Thom in Cambodia, where “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” was shot, and Salzburg in Austria, the setting of “The Sound of Music.”

“It’s over 10 years since Meryl Streep told us it’s a rich man’s world and Amanda Seyfried got to run around the beach with Dominic Cooper, but we’re all still harboring fantasies about moving to a Greek island,” commented the agency that compiled the list.

Most of ‘Mamma Mia!’ was shot on Skiathos, with some scenes set in nearby Skopelos.

Tourism Film
READ MORE
film-producers-choose-greece
ECONOMY

Film producers choose Greece

eu-approves-8-mln-euro-plan-to-support-film-distributors-cinemas
ECONOMY

EU approves 8-mln-euro plan to support film distributors, cinemas

parliament-approves-sino-greek-agreement-on-film-production
ECONOMY

Parliament approves Sino-Greek agreement on film production

textile-and-clothing-exports-rose-21-in-january-may
ECONOMY

Textile and clothing exports rose 21% in January-May

june-arrivals-40-50-higher-compared-to-july-last-year-tourism-minister-says
ECONOMY

June arrivals 40-50% higher compared to July last year, tourism minister says

marinas-could-boost-economy
ECONOMY

Marinas could boost economy