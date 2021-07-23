santorini-voted-world-s-best-sunset-destination

Travel group Bounce compiled a list of the world’s best sunset locations and the destination that stood out above the competition was Santorini, regarded by many as the most stunning of Greece’s many islands.

The study examined the number of travel articles and blogs recommending the destination, the number of related Instagram posts and the level of light pollution in every area to give them a sunset score out of 10.

Santorini was recommended in far more articles than any of the other destinations that Bounce looked at, and doesn’t suffer from light pollution like major cities, with a brightness of 0.627 mcd/m2.