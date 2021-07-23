ECONOMY TOURISM

Santorini voted world’s best sunset destination

santorini-voted-world-s-best-sunset-destination
Picture by Christos Simatos

Travel group Bounce compiled a list of the world’s best sunset locations and the destination that stood out above the competition was Santorini, regarded by many as the most stunning of Greece’s many islands.

The study examined the number of travel articles and blogs recommending the destination, the number of related Instagram posts and the level of light pollution in every area to give them a sunset score out of 10.

Santorini was recommended in far more articles than any of the other destinations that Bounce looked at, and doesn’t suffer from light pollution like major cities, with a brightness of 0.627 mcd/m2.

Tourism
READ MORE
[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Theocharis asks Crete tourism professionals to get vaccinated

arrivals-fell-65-in-jan-may
ECONOMY

Arrivals fell 65% in Jan-May

drop-in-travel-proceeds-hurt-current-account-balance-in-jan-may
ECONOMY

Drop in travel proceeds hurt current account balance in Jan-May

skiathos-among-world-s-most-beautiful-film-locations
TOURISM

Skiathos among world’s most beautiful film locations

june-arrivals-40-50-higher-compared-to-july-last-year-tourism-minister-says
ECONOMY

June arrivals 40-50% higher compared to July last year, tourism minister says

aegean-we-re-past-the-worst
AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Aegean: We’re past the worst