theocharis-asks-crete-tourism-professionals-to-get-vaccinated

Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis on Friday said that increasing vaccination coverage against the coronavirus is the only way to ensure that the country can remain open and its tourism industry stay healthy.

“I am asking all of you to get vaccinated – if you have not already done so – as the vaccines are the sole passport to increasing jobs and strengthening tourism flows. They are the only passport to keep our country open and the tourism product of Greece in good health,” he said during a visit to Crete.

“It is a duty and a responsibility for all of us to unwaveringly continue on this path, with the gates of tourism open but also with safety,” he told a meeting with tourism association representatives.

“This is a difficult summer and together we will take one step a week. I am certain that Greek tourism will win this battle, having shown it can be victorious,” added Theocharis in Iraklio, where he also met with the regional governor of Crete, Stavros Arnaoutakis.