optimism-among-most-exporters

Exporting enterprises see their prospects improving, according to the Exports Expectations Index by the Panhellenic Exporters Association, in cooperation with DHL.

The survey conducted in the year’s first half showed an index reading of 138.8 points, up from 123 points in the second half of last year and just 86.8 points in the first half of 2020. The January-June 2021 reading has been the highest recorded since 2016.

The majority (58%) of respondents said they anticipate an increase in exports, with 34% seeing stability and just 8% foreseeing a reduction. The same entrepreneurs are even more optimistic regarding their domestic sales, as 59% expressed optimism and 7% pessimism in that respect.

There is reserved optimism about the local and the international economic outlook: Half of those surveyed (50%) predict an improvement in the Greek economy (down from 52% perviously) and 51% internationally; another 23% anticipate a deterioration in Greece and 25% globally.

On the question of how the pandemic has affected the respondents’ exports, 44% spoke of a negative impact, 24% cited a positive effect and 32% saw no difference for their companies.