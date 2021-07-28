ECONOMY TOURISM

Attracting senior tourists can boost economy by €21.8 bln per year

attracting-senior-tourists-can-boost-economy-by-e21-8-bln-per-year

Greece could reap annual benefits of 21.8 billion euros from tourism for the elderly, wellness, spa and medical tourism, a diaNEOsis survey has found.

It showed that if the country attracts an additional 1 million tourists a year aged 65 years old or over, who will spend a projected €1.5 billion, the total impact on the economy would amount to a gross domestic product increase by €3.7 billion and up to 60,000 jobs.

Wellness tourism, in particular, can potentially add €13.5 billion to the GDP and 171,000 jobs, being the fastest-growing form of health tourism, per the Global Wellness Institute.

Tourism
READ MORE
[InTime News]
ECONOMY

Theoharis: Next four weeks crucial for tourism

ncl-s-cruises-return-with-extra-emphasis-on-greece
TOURISM

NCL’s cruises return with extra emphasis on Greece

tourism-faring-better-than-expected-so-far
TOURISM

Tourism faring better than expected so far

Tourists are seen in front of closed shops and restaurants in Mykonos town as Greece banned music in restaurants and bars and imposed a nighttime curfew on Mykonos island, July 18. [Reuters]
ANALYSIS

Greek tourism faces tense ‘summer of patience’

surge-in-airbnb-style-rentals
TOURISM

Surge in Airbnb-style rentals

Picture by Christos Simatos
TOURISM

Santorini voted world’s best sunset destination