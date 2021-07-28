Attracting senior tourists can boost economy by €21.8 bln per year

Greece could reap annual benefits of 21.8 billion euros from tourism for the elderly, wellness, spa and medical tourism, a diaNEOsis survey has found.

It showed that if the country attracts an additional 1 million tourists a year aged 65 years old or over, who will spend a projected €1.5 billion, the total impact on the economy would amount to a gross domestic product increase by €3.7 billion and up to 60,000 jobs.

Wellness tourism, in particular, can potentially add €13.5 billion to the GDP and 171,000 jobs, being the fastest-growing form of health tourism, per the Global Wellness Institute.