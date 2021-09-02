PM: 2022 will be year of significant development for the Greek economy

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his optimism for the Greek economy in 2022, following meetings in Thessaloniki on Wednesday ahead of his International Fair policy speech.

Mitsotakis held a series of meetings in northern Greece with agencies, local government and business owners.

“We have reasons to be optimistic about the economy’s prospects in the next few months, as the messages are overall positive,” he said, noting also the successful reissuing of five- and 30-year bonds that met with high demand on the same day.

“The coming year will be one of significant development for the Greek economy, and obviously the economy of northern Greece,” he added.

He also expressed appreciation for the feedback received by businesses that were supported during the pandemic, for example through loans that total over 1 billion euros for businesses in Central Macedonia.