bill-on-new-supplementary-pension-scheme-clears-parliament

A Greek Labor Ministry’s draft law creating the new funded supplementary pension body TEKA was voted late on Thursday with 158 MPs supporting it in principle and 141 rejecting it.

The new system will concern new entrants to the labor market (from January 1, 2022) and current employees up to 35 years old, who will choose to join without changing the amount of their contributions.

The deputies of ruling New Democracy were in favour of the draft law, while the deputies of opposition parties voted against it.

Concluding the two-day discussion of the draft law in the parliament plenary session, Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis stressed that “despite the backward-looking reactions, we are bringing a modern reform that should have progressed years ago.”

