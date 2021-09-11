ECONOMY ECONOMY

Watchdog probes food retailers and suppliers

watchdog-probes-food-retailers-and-suppliers

Inspectors from the Competition Commission paid visits to 17 retail stores on Thursday, including the country’s six biggest supermarket chains, amid price hikes in a series of commodities. The market watchdog’s snap inspections focused on cereal, cheese, milk, coffee, jam, coffee and other bevarages, investigating possible horizontal and vertical agreements among suppliers and retailers.

Kathimerini understands that the inspections took place at stores in Attica, Central Macedonia and Thessaly. Besides the large supermarket chains, a Thessaly-based dairy sector leader, a top multinational in the cereal industry, and one of the biggest coffee companies also came under the regulator’s microscope.

Sources familiar with the probe told Kathimerini that signs of harmonized practices have emerged in the above categories, as suspected following the commission’s provisional investigation and the findings of the special electronic platform developed. They added that the inspections constituted a search for evidence too.

The market was unhappy, saying it felt like a threat to retailers and suppliers, forcing them absorb the hikes.

Economy
READ MORE
scope-ratings-takes-greece-a-notch-from-investment-grade
ECONOMY

Scope Ratings takes Greece a notch from investment grade

European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference with Commissioner Nicolas Schmit on communication on a new occupational safety and health strategy framework in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2021. [Johanna Geron/Reuters]
ECONOMY

EU ministers want bloc’s budget rules to support investment, realistic debt cuts

inflation-hits-nine-year-peak
ECONOMY

Inflation hits nine-year peak

about-one-in-four-businesses-raised-prices-in-h1
ECONOMY

About one in four businesses raised prices in H1

finmin-staikouras-in-slovenia-for-eurogroup-ecofin
ECONOMY

FinMin Staikouras in Slovenia for Eurogroup, Ecofin

[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Bad-loan ratio to fall to single-digits in 2022