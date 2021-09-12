ECONOMY ECONOMY

Construction projects across Greece as of 2023

Greece will be buzzing with construction activity starting in 2023, as major projects get under way, adding up to at least 11 billion euros in total.

There will be projects in Attica, the Peloponnese, Crete, Thessaly and Central Macedonia, most of which started being planned in the mid-2010s, if not earlier.

In some cases, the relevant tenders have been dragging on for five years or more. As things stand – barring any unforeseeable developments – these projects, ranging from highways to the Athens Metro’s Line 4, will enter the construction phase in 2023, with the coming months to see the signing of contracts.

