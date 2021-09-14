online-transactions-soar-in-greece-in-2021

Speaking at Thessaloniki Helexpo Forum on Tuesday, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis provided figures on the rapid increase in digital traffic and online transactions in 2021, including public access to government online services.

On the sidelines of the 85th Thessaloniki International Fair, the minister was speaking at an event titled “Citizen-State Relationship – The New Digital Era and its Challenges,” and noted that some 150 million digital transactions were registered in the first half of 2021, compared to 8.8 million in 2018, 34 million in 2019 and 94 million in 2020.

By year-end, he added, it is certain that the 300-million mark will have been surpassed.