retroactive-dues-to-pensioners

Some 200,000 pensioners are still waiting for retroactive payments they have been entitled to since October 2019, even though they have completed 30-40 years of insured work.

Although that figure for retirees eligible for the payout appears high, it is estimated that it actually only concerns 130,000-150,000 pensioners, i.e. 8% of those dubbed “old” as they retired before the introduction of the so-called Katrougalos law in May 2016, and another 29,000 pensioners who retired after that month. However, their cases are considered “difficult,” which is why the Single Social Security Fund (EFKA) is still unable to determine their recalculated pension level.

In any case, senior EFKA officials estimate that the raises and the retroactive payments of at least 23 months will have been paid to the majority of eligible retirees through regular or extraordinary payments by end-October. They add that the target set is for EFKA to have finished with the obligations of the past by the end of the year, at least as far as previous court decisions are concerned – as new ones are anticipated soon.

EFKA started to make the retroactive payments to pensioners with at least 30 years of service in late June.