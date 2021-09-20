Extension for ENFIA dues?

The government is considering allowing property owners to delay the first monthly tranche of the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) from September to October in order to help taxpayers meet their obligations and prevent a fresh wave of unpaid taxes.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told state broadcaster ERT that the ministry is examining the idea of granting citizens the choice to pay their first ENFIA installment by end-September on its own or by end-October along with the second monthly tranche: “We will assess that depending on the needs as we approach the end of the month,” he stated.

On Friday taxpayers faced the payment of two income tax tranches, while by end-September they will need to pay a third one plus the first ENFIA installment, according to the current plans. This means many taxpayers will likely fail to make the deadlines set in a month also burdened by the start of the school year. It is therefore highly likely that the government will decide to postpone the deadline of the first property tax tranche by one month.

The pay notices for ENFIA will start being uploaded on the new MyAADE platform (myaade.gov.gr) as of this Monday and up to Wednesday at the latest. The sum that the 6.3 million property owners must pay amounts to 2.6 billion euros, like last year, with the final installment due by end-February 2022.

This year it is estimated a number of property owners will see their ENFIA dues reduced: Over 1.3 million owners will have their ENFIA halved due to their income and property status, and another 70,000 owners will be totally exempt. This is because the pandemic has severely reduced the incomes of many households that are now within the criteria set for the discount or exemption from the tax.

Notably, for property owners to benefit from this discount or exemption, besides the income and property ownership criteria, they, their spouse and their dependent children must also be permanent residents of Greece.