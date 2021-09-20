ECONOMY

Debts to state grew in July at slower pace

debts-to-state-grew-in-july-at-slower-pace

Private sector arrears to the state continued growing but at a slower rate in July, with the number of debtors to the tax agency totaling 3.5 million, official data showed Monday.

A report by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue said that new tax arrears to the state grew by 237 million euros in July totaling €3.17 billion in the January-July period, up 24% in comparison with the same period in 2020.

Private sector arrears to the state totaled €108.99 billion, with the real arrears totaling €84.183 billion (excluding those deemed impossible to collect).

