first-two-enfia-tranches-due-by-end-october

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras confirmed yesterday on Parliament TV that property owners will be able to pay the first tranche of their Single Property Tax (ENFIA), normally due by end-September, by the end of next month, along with their October installment, without a penalty.

He also declared that the ENFIA slips will be uploaded on Taxisnet (myaade.gov.gr) on Wednesday.

Most owners will be asked to pay the same tax amount as last year, although there will also be a number of taxpayers with reduced dues as their incomes were so reduced by the pandemic that they qualify for a 50% discount or a full exemption.